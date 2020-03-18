Woman accused of killing ex-husband after luring him to her house

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is holding a woman suspected to have lured her former husband to her house in Mathare before killing him on Monday.

Mary Wanjiku Nduati is detained at Pangani police station after she allegedly stabbed her husband Kelvin Maina twice on the chest, killing him.

In an affidavit filed before Makadara law courts where he obtained a 14-day custodial order, Corporal Christopher Samoei of Pangani DCI offices said preliminary investigations led to the arrest of Wanjiku and recovery of the murder weapon from her house.

Samoei said the murder weapon had bloodstains and needs to be taken to the government chemist for the blood samples to be compared with that of the deceased.

He said he requires time to take Wanjiku’s and the deceased’s phones to the DCI’s Cybercrime unit for analyses as the two are said to have exchanged messages before Maina went to his former wife’s house where he was murdered.

The detective said he also needs time to take the suspect for mental assessment as well as record more witness statements.

Wanjiku will be detained at Pangani police station for 14 days after senior resident magistrate Lewis Gatheru granted orders sought by Samoei.