Covid-19: Winnie Odinga warns Kenyans to prepare for the worst





Winnie Odinga has shared her sentiments on what is to come in the future, as the country approaches its Covid-19 peak season.

Ms Odinga wrote on her Twitter handle warning Kenyans that the worst is yet to come.

“The timeline has become an obituary.. It is going to get worse,” tweeted Ms Odinga.

The timeline has become an obituary.. It is going to get worse. — WinnieOdinga (@Winnie_Odinga) July 24, 2020

Covid-19 cases have increased in the past few months with more than 600 cases being reported every day.

On Friday, 667 people tested positive for the disease, bringing the total number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the country to 16,268.

So far, 274 people have died from the disease.

Kenyans on Twitter had this to say about her chilling warning:

….all shall be well dear worry less……we are not in control, but we are deeply loved by The one Who is….The Almighty. — martiN khaembA (@martin_khaemba) July 24, 2020

Quick recovery to the sick. Our God is great physician — Village Comissar 🇰🇪 (@OriopLangat) July 24, 2020

I don’t dispute but if they would also be telling us the truth it would be better. 🤔 — Kisia 🇰🇪 (@kisia_odera) July 24, 2020

Let’s pray and hope it doesn’t. — Nathan M. Mutwiri,(PhD) (@MutwiriDr) July 24, 2020