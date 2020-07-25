Join our Telegram Channel
Covid-19: Winnie Odinga warns Kenyans to prepare for the worst

By Sylvania Ambani July 25th, 2020 1 min read

Winnie Odinga has shared her sentiments on what is to come in the future, as the country approaches its Covid-19 peak season.

Ms Odinga wrote on her Twitter handle warning Kenyans that the worst is yet to come.

“The timeline has become an obituary.. It is going to get worse,” tweeted Ms Odinga.

Covid-19 cases have increased in the past few months with more than 600 cases being reported every day.

On Friday, 667 people tested positive for the disease, bringing the total number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the country to 16,268.

So far, 274 people have died from the disease.

Kenyans on Twitter had this to say about her chilling warning:

