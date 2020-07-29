Winnie Odinga blasts Sonko and Sakaja for being ‘drunks’





Winnie Odinga has blasted Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and Senator Johnson Sakaja for not leading by example and being just drunks.

In a tweet, the daughter of ODM party leader said that Nairobians are better off without its elected officials.

DRUNKS

She argued that apart from the governor and senator being drunk, there is still no Deputy Governor, the county assembly is chaotic and she has not seen her area Member of County Assembly (MCA) since 2017.

“Nairobi elected officials need to give us all a break. Both Gov and Senator are drunk, DG missing, county assembly is just kelele. Nobody is working. I haven’t seen my MCA since 2017. Scrap the whole county and leave us in peace yawa!” she tweeted.

Nairobi elected officials need to give us all a break. Both Gov and Senator are drunk, DG missing, county assembly is just kelele. Nobody is working. I haven’t seen my MCA since 2017. Scrap the whole county and leave us in peace yawa! — WinnieOdinga (@Winnie_Odinga) July 28, 2020

Senator Sakaja, was arrested on July 18 after he was found drinking after curfew hours in the company of 10 others.

ARRESTED

The lawmaker is said to have also defied police orders to leave and dared them to handcuff and arrest him.

Governor Sonko, on the other hand, recently made claims that he was not sober when he signed a deed of transfer, surrendering a number of devolved functions, including health, transport and planning, to the national government at State House in the presence of President Uhuru Kenyatta last March.

And on Tuesday there was mayhem at the Nairobi County Assembly after MCAs tried to serve Speaker Beatrice Elachi with a notice of impeachment.