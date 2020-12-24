Winnie Achieng’s final moments before car plunged into Indian Ocean

Ms Achieng, 33, was dead on arrival at Coast General Hospital.

According to a police report obtained by the Nation, Ms Achieng’s car plunged into the ocean after she hit a pavement while heading to Mombasa Island from Changamwe.

Swam to the shore

“The driver who was using the outer lane had overtaken a motorcycle. The vehicle then hit the pavement, lost control and plunged into the Ocean,” the police report says.

The 12-year-old got out of the car as it sank and swam 30 metres to the shore.

He left the hospital with his father after being treated for minor injuries.

“I saw the car heading towards Mombasa. It suddenly plunged into the ocean. I rushed to the scene to rescue the occupants,” said Mr Omar Chigamba, who pulled the woman out of the vehicle.

She was still buckled up when he and others arrived.

“She did not look well as we pulled her from the sinking car,” Mr Chigamba said.

The boy’s father, Nashon Otieno, told the Nation that he and Ms Achieng had talked about taking him to a new school the previous day. “

“She had just moved house. That was our last conversation,” Mr Otieno said.

Ms Achieng had planned to celebrate Christmas at her house in Changamwe, her family said.