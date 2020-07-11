Willy Paul: I’m not selling potatoes

Controversial singer Willy Paul has denied claims that he has ventured into potato business to supplement his income during these tough economic times brought about by coronavirus pandemic.

“Me, potato business? Ni manager wangu ndio amefungua hiyo biz. Ako na shamba kubwa Nakuru so yeye ndio ana supply mahoteli kubwa na masoko” the former gospel singer, who ironically is set to drop his new album titled ‘Songs of Solomon’, clarified.

He, however, notes that he runs other businesses in the city other than music to make sure he stays afloat.

Pozee also addressed reports that Diamond Platnumz record label Wasafi (WCB) has been trying to make him its first foreign signee.

“Why would I be signed by Wasafi when I have a label Saldido International. Sijawahi kuwa na deal na Wasafi, tumefanya tu biashara za ma-songs” he explained.

The singer also addressed his beef with gospel singers Ringtone who has been his major critic as well as Bahati who has since gone ‘rogue’.

“Mimi sina shida na huyo kijana (Ringtone). Kuhusu bwana ya Diana, hatujawahi kosana na Bahati, mimi naheshimu bwana za watu sand,” he chided.

In a separate interview when he was hosted on Jalang’o show, Pozee confirmed to have quit gospel music claiming he was forced to make the decision because of “gospel industry cartels” who weren’t happy with his success.

He now considers himself as a ‘freelance’ musician who is not expected to do a certain kind of music.

His latest jam Roho Mbaya featuring Tanzanian top singer Ruby is the first song on his upcoming album Songs of Solomon.