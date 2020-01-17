Willis Raburu pens emotional letter to his late daughter

Citizen TV presenter on Thursday penned an emotional letter to his late daughter, Adana.

Raburu, who shared news of the loss of his daughter last week, confessed that sometimes he is overwhelmed by reality that she is no more.

In a new post on social media, Raburu said life had become hard since her demise. His Marya Prude suffered a still birth.

The anchor noted that on several occasions, he has failed to be the pillar of strength that Adana and her mother need.

PRECIOUS GIFT

“My beautiful daughter, some days are easy some days are so hard. Today I woke up trying to imagine what it would be like to watch you sleep, ( that’s the only image I have of you) what it be like you hold warm fingers, what a sleepless night would feel like. What it would be like to go to work tired Koz you kept me up at night, who you would look like now? what color of your skin? if you would drink as much milk as I did when I was your age. My daughter, you are an angel now, or so they tell me and when I look up to the sky sometimes I cry, sometimes I sometimes I laugh,I want you to make so much noise in heaven, or in the multi-verse you are in,” reads the letter in part.

The media personality also revealed that he has a photo of his late daughter, that reminds him of the precious gift he had.

“I want you to have all your the people who are with you there say “Yeap that’s Willis’ child” I miss you so much, it’s funny that I have a picture of you but even before I look at it, your face is engrained in my heart, etched in my soul, tattooed in my very essence. My daughter, my sweet lovely beautiful daughter, I’m sorry that you have to see daddy weak and in grief and not the pillar of strength that you and your mother need, but my daughter, daddy loves you, since He listens to you talk to Him and tell Him, daddy doesn’t understand but daddy needs help. Rest In Palaces, RIP because you are royalty. 👼🏾👸🏾#QueenAdana,” shared Willis Raburu.

The celebrated TV presenter has not resumed work weeks after taking a break.