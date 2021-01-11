Willis Raburu makes fresh attempt to lose weight in six months

Willis Raburu, the host of 10 over 10 show which airs on Citizen TV every Friday night. PHOTO | COURTESY

At the beginning of every new year, most people come up with the New Year resolutions.

For media personality Willis Raburu, one of his resolutions for 2021 is going back to the gym and losing some Kilograms.

Raburu said this time round, he aims to get his desired results in six months.

Speaking on his vlog, the 10 Over 10 show host revealed that he started a new weight loss journey on January 4 and will terminate it on June 4.

“I feel like I need to do it for me not for people. I have a six-months target. It’s going to be an interesting six months. We are going to be praying against calories,” Raburu said.

Addressing the issue about his weight, the journalist admitted he was not okay with his weight.

“I finally get to talk about this thing that has been heavy on my mind! I admit I need help with my weight,” he said.

He also took what he termed as ‘the last supper’ before hitting the gym for his fresh attempt to lose weight.

Raburu said he currently weighs 150kg after adding 4kg in December and he is working to lose 5kg in January.

The media personality had started his weight loss journey in 2019 and together with his then wife Prude they documented the journey before they broke up in the public eye in 2020.