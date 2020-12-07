Willie Kimani murder case adjourned after Cliff Ombeta ‘tests positive for Covid-19’





A court sitting in Nairobi was on Monday forced to adjourn the case on the murder of lawyer Willie Kimani to Tuesday after criminal Lawyer Cliff Ombeta reportedly tested positive to Coronavirus.

Ombeta is representing Fredrick Leliman and Stephen Cheburet, who are the first and second accused persons in the Kimani murder case.

The lawyer, who spoke to Nairobi News on Monday, confirmed that he had tested positive to Covid-19.

Ombeta, however, did not divulge more details on his ailment but, according to reports, he was a close contact to one of his clients who had also tested positive for the fast-spreading virus.

He is currently admitted at a hospital in the city and has been directed by Judge Jessie Lessit to send his official Covid-19 test results to the court on Tuesday for verification.

In October, the murder case was adjourned after Ombeta’s client, Administration Police officer Stephen Cheburet, who is remanded at Kamiti Maximum Prison, tested positive to Covid-19.

The court has so far taken testimonies from 41 witnesses and only two are remaining to close the prosecution case.

In the case, four AP officers; Fredrick Leliman, Sylvia Wanjiru, Leonard Mwangi and Stephen Cheburet alongside police informer Ngugi were charged with the murder of Kimani, his client Josephat Mwenda and driver Joseph Muiruri.

The victims’ bodies were found floating in River Ol Donyo Sabuk.