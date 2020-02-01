William Ntimama’s daughter dead after heart attack

The last born daughter of the late Maasai kingpin the late William Ole Ntimama is dead. Vivian Ntimama died on Friday following a heart attack.

She is the youngest child of the elder Ntimama and had been working as a Foreign Service Officer at the Ministry Of Foreign Affairs.

According to family members, she complained of chest pains on the left side when she collapsed early morning while preparing to go to work.

According to her sister, Lydia Ntimama, it was a shocking incident as she was preparing to go to work in the morning as usual when she collapsed while taking bath.

She said the 40-year-old had complained of chest pains earlier. According to medical reports, she died of heart attack.

“She was the last born in our family, she was hardworking and jovial, we have lost a great person,” she added.

A cousin of the late, Allan Ntimama, on his Facebook account termed the deceased as a loving and caring person who worked closely with members of the public.

Burial preparations are underway at their home in Olopito ,Narok. She died four years after her father, who was the de facto leader of the Maasai, died. Mr Ntimama died in September 2016 aged 86.

“It is saddening to lose a sibling. However, I would urge online users who find out about someone’s death to always hold that information until the family is informed,” advised Lydia.

She was one of Ntimama’s seven children, Lydia, Timothy, Debra, Amos, Caroline, Martha and Drake Ntimama.