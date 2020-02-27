Will DPP challenge Uhuru take over of Nairobi govt from Sonko?

All eyes are now on Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji following the unprecedented by Nairobi governor Mike Sonko to sign off the management of the county to the national government.

The national government took over the functions of the Nairobi County Government in an event that was witnessed by President Uhuru Kenyatta, Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka and Attorney General Paul Kihara.

Although the move was received with numerous chatter from Kenyans, what appears to be curious to most of them is what Mr Haji has to say about the decision.

Since the arrest of governor Sonko, the DPP has publicly dismissed any orders and directives issued by Mr Sonko in relation to his office saying that it was illegal.

He has argued that it was also against bail terms accorded to Mr Sonko which barred him from executing his duty as a governor until the determination of the corruption case facing him.

Sonko was granted a cash bail of Sh 15 million in December after he was arrested in Voi for allegedly escaping arrest.

The ruling was delivered by Magistrate Douglas Ogoti at the Milimani Law Courts, who also barred Sonko from accessing his office for the duration of the trial unless accompanied by an investigating officer or any other authorised person.

The High Court barred the Nairobi county assembly

It is based on this that Mr Haji rubbished off the nomination of Mr Sonko deputy governor nominee Ann Mwenda. The High Court, as a result, barred the Nairobi county assembly from vetting his nominee to serve as a deputy while he goes through trial.

Social media users have wondered if the DPP will challenge the move.

Kericho County senator Aaron Cheruiyot asked, “It will be interesting to get the verdict of @ODPP_KE on this matter. Previously they have opposed any move by charged governors to sign anything. @SenMutula.”

While lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi stated, “Did Governor Sonko had the benefit of a legal COUNSEL in SURRENDERING county government number 47 to the central government under Article 187? Now that he has ABDICATED formally, when will the people of Nairobi elect a governor of their choice.”

Below is what others on social media had to say.

But this Sonko who is not allowed to appoint a Deputy Governor can hand over Nairobi County to National Government. — Christopher Odero (@christodero) February 25, 2020

I’m equally shocked.

He’s been barred from transacting county business but can singlehandedly transfer county functions to central government thus attempting to scuttle his impeachment(how do you impeach a person not in the office).

Kenya is slowly becoming a bandit banana regime — Litswa L (@LitswaL) February 26, 2020

County 47 have for a long time now had the consensus and the confidence that Sonko ought to go. This sense of inevitability has sanitized the constitutional coup d’etat. End of the road for sonko. — Titus Makhanu (@TitoJurist) February 25, 2020