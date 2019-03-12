Widow accused of killing city tycoon fights for his estate

Ms Amina Yakub with her dog, Kiku, during the Karen Community Expo dog show on November 8, 2014. PHOTO | COURTESY

Jimmy Paluram Jagatrum Baburam, a weapons expert who supplied the Kenya Defence Forces with ammunition and related hardware, was found dead in a swimming pool at the luxurious Medina Palms Resort in Watamu on July 26, 2015.

He was a sick man. Aside from chronic kidney disease, Mr Baburam had cerebral oedema — an accumulation of fluid in spaces inside and outside the brain cells.

The former KDF supplier was due to return to South Africa for further treatment when he was found dead.

A post-mortem report showed that he died as a result of drowning and chronic kidney disease.

CHARGED WITH HUSBAND’S DEATH

Mr Baburam and his family were on vacation when death struck. But his demise took a sharp twist one year later when his wife Amina Shiraz Yakub was charged with the death of her husband.

Just five days to the first anniversary of his death, Mr Baburam’s father — David Baburam Jagatram — filed a case at the Milimani High Court seeking to delay appointment of administrators and distribution of wealth.

The senior Baburam is a retired KDF officer.

Jimmy’s Will listed his wife and father as administrators. While the couple had two children, they had also adopted a third child. At the time of his death, the lastborn was in kindergarten.

Things, however, took a fresh twist three months later when Ms Yakub was charged with the murder alongside an American citizen identified as Jacob Schmalzle and Sergeant Abdi Sheikh — a Watamu-based police officer who was accused of concealing evidence to botch the murder investigation.

