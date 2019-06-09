KeNHA clarifies on ‘wide load’ signage for pick-ups





The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has said that it is not mandatory for pick-ups to put a ‘wide load’ signage on their vehicles all the time.

The latest development comes after those in transport industry started putting up the signage when transporting normal cargo in order not to be arrested.

“It is not a requirement for a pick up vehicle to have the wide load signage when on the road, not unless the vehicle is transporting a wide load as specified in Traffic Act (CAP 403),” said KeNHA Assistant Director Communications Charles Njogu said on Friday.

Mr Njogu further said that in case of the vehicle carrying a wide load, it will be required to carry two notice boards at the front and rear, bearing the inscription ‘Danger Wide Load’ in letters at least 25cm high, white in colour and on a red background.

ABNORMAL LOAD

Abnormal cargo, according to KeNHA Regulations 2013, is one that exceeds the legal load or dimensional limits under the Road Traffic Act.

Trucks that transport abnormal load have chassis, trailer, axles, tyres and trailers customised to suit the specific need of the consignment depending on its length and weight.

The overall length for rigid vehicle is restricted at 12.5 metres, that of articulated vehicles at 17.4 metres, while a combination of vehicles is 22 metres under the traffic law.

The allowable axle load limit on roads in the six-nation East African Community is 56 tonnes, with an additional cargo attracting an overload penalty.