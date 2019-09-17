Why Tob Cohen’s postmortem has been rescheduled

The late Tob Cohen’s postmortem has been rescheduled to Wednesday after the government pathologist recused himself.

Speaking at Chiromo Funeral parlor, where the postmortem was meant to happen on Tuesday morning, Dr Peter Ndegwa said he recused himself after consultation with the involved parties.

“I was at the scene of the crime on Friday as a pathologist invited by the DCI and some of the lawyers were also there and they picked up something I said/mentioned to the DCI at the alleged crime scene. They happen not to be very happy with that and they have requested that I should not continue representing the DCI,” Dr Ndegwa told journalists.

The postmortem will now happen on Wednesday led by Government pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor, who has been recalled from leave.

An X-ray of the body that was scheduled to be taken on Tuesday at Kenyatta National Hospital will go on as planned.

The defense team representing Cohen’s wife Sarah Wairimu is expected to move to court in the afternoon to apply to have her availed at the mortuary on Wednesday to identify her husband’s body.

A postmortem on Cohen’s body was initially meant to have taken place on Monday but the defense team requested to have it done on Tuesday by 9am after their pathologist confirmed his availability.