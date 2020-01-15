Why the government has suspended issuance of firearm licences to dealers

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i has suspended issuance of licences to firearm dealers in the country.

Speaking during the opening of a high-level security forum on Wednesday in Mombasa, Dr Matiang’i said that no dealer will be given any licences until some recommendations the Firearms Licensing Board made were met.

“We shall not issue any licences to firearm dealers until then,” Matiang’i said.

The CS also asked all security officers to be prepared as his ministry is planning to visit all the 47 counties and hold meetings with senior officials within the police service.

“I also want to ask the senior officers in this counties not to fear arresting their juniors om matters corruption, they already have our support,” Dr Matiang’i said.

He also ensured Kenyans that he will not condone any kind of corrupt dealings in the ministry, with a promise that the government will as from next week issue phone numbers that members of the public can call and report rogue officials in the ministry.

SECURITY POLICIES

The meeting is expected to introduce reviewing of security policies in the country.

It takes place at a time when the country is experiencing continuous attacks by Al Shabaab militants.

Two weeks ago, seven people lost their lives in two different attacks within Lamu county.

The attack has been followed by more attacks in the vast North Eastern region targeting police officers.

The meeting was the first ever under the reign of Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai.