Why Tanzania is selling off all its hippos and crocodiles

The Tanzanian government is planning to start selling all its hippos and 10% of all the crocodiles in the country’s water bodies for what it has termed as “nuisance to the human population”.

This revelation has been made by the country’s Minister for Tourism and Natural Resources Dr Hamisi Kigwangalla.

The Minister further revealed that the sale these animal will be public with the government set to announce the auctioning process this week.

“Changamoto moja imezaliwa, wanyama wakali/waharibifu wamezidi na wanavamia maeneo ya watu. Tumeamua kuuza asilimia 10 ya mambo wote nchini. Aidha tutauza viboko wote waliopo kwenye maeneno yenye maji kama maziwa, mabwawa na mito iliyopo mijini. Mauzo ya wanyama hawa yatafanyika kwa njia ya mnada kwa utaratibu ambao utatangwa wiki ijao,” Dr Kigwangalla tweeted on Saturday.

In a thread of tweets, Dr Kigwangalla further said his office has received numerous complaints from citizens living close to the water bodies who have either lost their lives to the animals or suffered life threatening injuries.

As such, many have been forced to retaliate by killing the animals, an action which is against the laws.

According to Dr Kigwangalla, the auction the hippos and crocodiles is aimed at reducing the human-wildlife conflict.

However, despite the Minister’s admission that the government has failed in its efforts to control wildlife, he urged the public to desist from harming the animals, but instead seek help from skilled rangers whose number has been increased in the affected areas to deal with the problem.