Why Sonko’s lawyers have opted to quit his Sh10m graft case – VIDEO

All the six lawyers representing former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko in a Sh10 million corruption case quit on Monday, accusing the court of unfairness.

Dr John Khaminwa further said that Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti has insisted on proceeding with the case contrary to the advice of six doctors, who said the former governor should rest as he was recently discharged from hospital.

The lawyers also claimed the trial is being conducted contrary to the requirements of the law and the Constitution.

“I do not want to participate in an illegal process,” Dr Khaminwa told the media as he quit the case.

He added that the trial is taking place in the absence of the media, contrary to the law, yet it is a public trial.

The lawyers also accused the magistrate of being determined to jail Sonko.