Why Sonko’s lawyers have opted to quit his Sh10m graft case – VIDEO
All the six lawyers representing former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko in a Sh10 million corruption case quit on Monday, accusing the court of unfairness.
Veteran lawyer Dr John Khaminwa and the others claimed the court has denied them time to gather evidence from Sonko’s former lawyers for adequate preparation for the case.
The lawyers also claimed the trial is being conducted contrary to the requirements of the law and the Constitution.
“I do not want to participate in an illegal process,” Dr Khaminwa told the media as he quit the case.
He added that the trial is taking place in the absence of the media, contrary to the law, yet it is a public trial.
More to follow….