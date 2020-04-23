Why Sonko wants PS Karanja Kibicho to ‘burn in hell’

The simmering differences between Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho appear to have boiled to feverish point, if Sonko’s latest post is anything to go by.

Sonko bashed Kibicho telling him to go burn in hell for frustrating his efforts to help Nairobi residents during the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor also asked God to punish all senior government officers who gave instructions for the new sanitisation booths erected by Sonko Rescue Team (SRT) to be vandalised by police.



He also didn’t have kind words for those responsible for the suspension of SRT daily fumigation of city estates and slums including distribution of food, face masks and sanitisers.

Mr Sonko claims that Mr Kibicho and Nairobi Regional Commissioner Wilson Njega are responsible for all his woes.

“May the Lord punish all the senior Gvt officers at the OP who gave instructions for the Kibra, Kencom and Buruburu sanitization booths erected by SRT to be vandalised by the police. May those who have suspended our daily fumigation of Nairobi estates and slums, distribution of food, free masks and sanitizers rot in hell and burn in hell-fire…” Sonko’s Facebook post reads in part.

Governor Sonko has also blamed politics for the vandalization of the sanitation booths he erected in Kibra and Kencom.

Sonko claimed that the officers frustrating him were working under the instructions of Mr Kibicho to frustrate him, as they had allegedly confirmed to him.