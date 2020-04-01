Why some AFC Leopards players are on the verge of divorce

Most Kenyan Premier League (KPL) league clubs were struggling to meet their financial obligations even before the coronavirus halted the league.

The lack of a league sponsor following the withdrawal of betting giant SportPesa from the market meant the clubs no longer get monthly grants.

Local giants AFC Leopards haven’t been spared either despite enjoying a good following and political goodwill from Western Kenya politicians. Nairobi News can exclusively reveal that the players have gone for eight months without salaries.

According to a source within the playing unit who sought anonymity for fear of victimisation, they have only received negligible allowances once in a while within the eight months.

“It seems like it is a crime to be a footballer in Kenya right now. At AFC Leopards we have only received small allowances thrice in eight months, the last being after our loss to Gor Mahia in the derby early in March,” the source told Nairobi News.

“We (players) are really suffering. Most of us have our houses locked for failing to pay rent while those with families have been forced to put up with friends and family. Others are staring at divorces due to the harsh financial times.”

“A solution needs to be found soon to sort this out otherwise most community clubs will collapse and that only means the end of the Kenyan Premier League as we know it,” he added.

Gor Mahia players are also feeling the financial heat as it was reported recently that the players receive a paltry Sh3,000 each being part payment of their March salaries.