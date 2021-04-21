Why Nairobi Water has shut down water supply to CBD

The section of Waiyaki Way in Nairobi that has been closed by the Kenya National Highways Authority to enable construction of the Nairobi Expressway to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) on Wednesday shut down the water supply to the entire Central Business District (CBD) due to damaged pipes.

In a notice on Wednesday, the water company said the damage of the pipes was done by the China Road and Bridge Corporation, which is constructing the Sh62 billion Nairobi Expressway.

“Water supply to the entire CBD has been shut down due to pipe damage by the Express Way Contractor. The line has been shut to pave way for repairs. Bear with us as we work to restore supply in the shortest time possible,” NWSC said in a statement.

In the past, the construction of the double-decker expressway on Mombasa road has seen city residents go without water supply on several occasions.

The water supply pipeline along the busy road was shut to facilitate interconnection of the relocated pipeline and enable the release of the Mombasa road median to the contractor to proceed with the pending construction.

Earlier, the water company said the relocation of water pipes is at 90 per cent thus causing the water supply interruption but assured that once the relocation is complete normal supply would be restored.