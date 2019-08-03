Why KWS will no longer take Euros, Pounds at national parks

The Kenya Wildlife Service has said its staff will no longer be accepting Euros and British pounds in transacting business, including processing of park entry fees.

On Thursday, the state corporation said the discontinuation took effect August 1.

KWS will only accept transactions made in Kenyan shillings and US dollar at national parks and game reserves.

“This means that KWS shall henceforth transact in two currencies only; Kenya Shillings (Kes) and United States Dollars ($),” KWS said in a tweet.

According to KWS, the decision was driven by the need to curb rising costs of maintaining multiple currency accounts as well as improve the ease of doing business.

KWS added that the cashless mode of transaction still remains available to visitors, including the use of Safaricom M-Pesa, Visa and Master Card credit cards and corporate cheques.