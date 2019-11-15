Why Kenyans are missing retired President Mwai Kibaki on his 88th birthday

Retired President Mwai Kibaki on Friday turned 88 and majority of Kenyans could not wait to wish him a Happy Birthday.

The former president who has had health issues that have seen him admitted to Nairobi Hospital was the president of Kenya from 2002 to 2013.

Kenyans camped on social media to wish him a Happy Birthday and wish him a longer life ahead with majority nostalgic about his leadership.

The nostalgia has been brought about by the apparent mismanagement of the economy by the Jubilee administration headed by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto.

A number of companies have closed down, thousands of workers have been declared redundant and joblessness is rampant.

BEST MESSAGES

Here’s some of the best messages left for the former head of state:

Happy birthday Mwai #kibaki , your servanthood and leadership is what we miss. May God keep you longer — Jay Mwangi (@johnkamwangi) November 15, 2019

Happy 88th birthday to our former president H. E Mwai Kibaki. Thika road bado inatuonyesha mambo but its all good, wacha tusitaje ya “kamwana” 😀😀 pic.twitter.com/lhdVAcFbe3 — ItsGiddyCreations© (@Giddy_Creations) November 15, 2019

The best kenyan president to have ever ruled

Happy 86th birthday H.E Emilio Mwai Kibaki pic.twitter.com/5ZuWJP2oNx — Mûťhūñgü🇰🇪 (@Muthungu9) November 15, 2019

Happy birthday Mwai kibaki,, the ever best president Kenya to have — Denno (@Dennisngaruiya3) November 15, 2019

Happy birthday your Excellency Mwai Kibaki. Thank you very much for leading the country in the right direction during your tenure. May you live for many many years. — Ωjiriħ Mågµ (@NjirihMagu) November 15, 2019

Happy Birthday Emilio Mwai Kibaki, turns 88 years today 😊😊 we miss your services sir

A true Democrat #HappyBirthdayKibaki — SIALAH🇰🇪 (@nathansialah_) November 15, 2019

Happy birthday Mzee Mwai Kibaki. You are a true leader of the Kenyan people. We truly miss you. I wish you good health and peace of mind. — Wilson Githae (@WilsonGithae) November 15, 2019

Happy birthday former president H.E Mwai Kibaki. Your sense of humor will forever be remembered and with your shortcomings, you still kept this country intact economically, you’re a LEGEND. Wishing you blessings and grace #HappyBirthdayKibaki — Mickreen Adhiambo (@Adhyambo_mickey) November 15, 2019