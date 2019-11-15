Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

Must Read

Why Kenyans are missing retired President Mwai Kibaki on his 88th birthday

By Hilary Kimuyu November 15th, 2019 2 min read

Retired President Mwai Kibaki on Friday turned 88 and majority of Kenyans could not wait to wish him a Happy Birthday.

The former president who has had health issues that have seen him admitted to Nairobi Hospital was the president of Kenya from 2002 to 2013.

OTHER ARTICLES

Kenyans camped on social media to wish him a Happy Birthday and wish him a longer life ahead with majority nostalgic about his leadership.

The nostalgia has been brought about by the apparent mismanagement of the economy by the Jubilee administration headed by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto.

A number of companies have closed down, thousands of workers have been declared redundant and joblessness is rampant.

BEST MESSAGES

Here’s some of the best messages left for the former head of state:

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
Senator Ledama ole Kina excites Kenyans with his hair style...