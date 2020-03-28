Why Kenyans are crushing on Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi

Move over Chilobae! Kenyans seem to have found a new catch, who is keeping them glued to their television screens while self-isolating due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And it is none other than Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Mercy Mwangangi.

Dr Mwangangi addressed the nation on Thursday afternoon for the first time where she announced three new confirmed coronavirus cases, bringing the total number to 31.

Her appearance was a breath of fresh air to a section of Kenyans, compared to the past briefings by Health CS Mutahi Kagwe.

Kenyans could not help but shower praises to Ms Mwangangi, as they noted how articulate, sharp and of course beautiful she is.

Below are some of their comments:

Leo stoki kwa TV hadi CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi atuguzie mambo ya corona #EpukaCorona — I'm READY! (@Kamdooh) March 27, 2020

Dr. Mercy Mwangangi: – CAS, Ministry of Health – Master's Degree (Health Economics & Policy), University of Adelaide, Australia. – Former Head of Health Financing & Health Economics (Ministry of Health). – Joint Secretary, Taskforce on Universal Health Coverage (UHC), Kenya. https://t.co/9rT9w3pI7h — Gabriel Oguda (@gabrieloguda) March 26, 2020

Dr. Mercy Mwangangi ,beauty with brains .🌹🇰🇪 — Bushman™ (@Obi_kenya001) March 26, 2020

Dr. Mercy Mwangangi ni mrembo sana! — #TeamAmbition | Fashion Emcee. (@IvixDKioi) March 26, 2020

Dr Mercy Mwangangi should be doing these updates.. — Wairimu (@Wairiimu) March 26, 2020

Very impressive update from Our CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi. — Pmathew Mathews (@MathewsPmathew) March 26, 2020