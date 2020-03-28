Join our Telegram Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

Must Read

Why Kenyans are crushing on Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi

By Sylvania Ambani March 28th, 2020 1 min read

Move over Chilobae! Kenyans seem to have found a new catch, who is keeping them glued to their television screens while self-isolating due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And it is none other than Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Mercy Mwangangi.

Dr Mwangangi addressed the nation on Thursday afternoon for the first time where she announced three new confirmed coronavirus cases, bringing the total number to 31.

Her appearance was a breath of fresh air to a section of Kenyans, compared to the past briefings by Health CS Mutahi Kagwe.

Kenyans could not help but shower praises to Ms Mwangangi, as they noted how articulate, sharp and of course beautiful she is.

From left: Ministry of Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi, Kenya National Federation of Jua Kali Associations chief executive Richard Muteti and Kenya National Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KNCCI) President Richard Ngatia during a press conference on Covid-19 pandemic and the impact on the business sector and mitigation measures in Kenya, at Serena hotel, Nairobi, on march 19, 2020.
PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

Below are some of their comments:

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Assaulted NTV cameraman speaks out on brutal attack