Why Jose Chameleone is ditching his popular stage name





Ugandan musician Joseph Mayanja says he no longer wants to be referred by the stage name Jose Chameleone.

Mayanja, who’s built a fan base across East Africa with hit songs such as Mama Mia, Valu Valu, Tubonge and Kipepeo, says he should henceforth be referred to by the names on his passport and other identification documents.

To stress the point, Mayanja bought space in the dailies to drive the point home.

“I Mayanja Joseph formerly known as Mayanja Joseph Chameleone, a Citizen of Uganda do hereby absolutely renounce and abandon the use of my former name of Mayanja Joseph Chameleone and lieu, therefore, assume as from the day hereof my new name Mayanja Joseph,” read his statement.

“And I hereby authorize and request all persons to designate and address me by the name of Mayanja Joseph.”

The musician’s stance is rumoured to be linked with his recent decision to join politics.

He has announced his intent to contest for the Kampala Lord Mayor seat in the 2021 general elections and already linked up with fellow musician Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine on the National Unity Party (NUP) ticket.