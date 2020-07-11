Why Jamia Mosque will not open just yet

Jamia Mosque will not be opening its doors to Muslim faithful on July 14 as proposed by the Inter-Faith Council.

In a statement, the Jamia Mosque committee said that the guidelines issued limiting only 100 persons per session are not practical for Jamia Mosque, given the mosque’s geographical location in Nairobi.

“Following widespread consultation with Muslim members of the Inter-Faith Council and our Da’wah committee members, we regret to announce that we shall not be opening Jamia Mosque on July 14, 2020, as envisioned,” read part of the statement.

“This is because the guidelines issued to limit prayers to only 100 persons per session are not practical for Jamia Mosque Nairobi given its centrality in the central business district of the capital city, Nairobi.”

The Inter-Faith Council was formed by President Uhuru Kenyatta to advise on the way forward on how places of worship will be reopened to the public without triggering a surge in the number of Covid-19 infections.

Some of the guidelines included only allowing 100 participants or worshippers per worship session which should not last more than an hour.

In addition to this, persons under 13 years and those above 58 years should not be allowed to be among the congregants.