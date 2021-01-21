Why H_art the Band member shaved his signature dreadlocks





Popular H_art the Band group member Mordecai Mwinyi has shocked his fans after he decided to shave off his signature dreadlocks.

The group members are known for their dreadlocks and their signature dress code but the group’s lead singer now spots a new ‘cleaner’ look.

Mwinyi debuted his new hairstyle in photos and a video clip he shared online and asked the band’s fans for their opinions.

“Comments fupi fupi please, he’s still adjusting to this new look #ImNotMyHair #FallenSoldiers #teamH_artForever.”

“Aaahhhh Rasta kipara,” musician Bensoul laughed at him.

“Not you too Dex! Inaniuma more than mine but enyewe dreads zinaongezanga miaka,” said one Uhuru.

Karen Kinya added, “Gosh the kamba in you is in the frontline fighting against kipara.”

According to the singer, it was a painful decision for him but he says he has a valid reason.

“I got so many offers to auction my locks online, however, our EP is titled simple man and this is in preparation for a mature vibe by ‘simple men’. We recorded most tracks at the height of the pandemic, so it has an absolutely passionate yet entertaining inclination,” Mwinyi added.

The EP, which features established acts in the country, is produced by amongst others Cedo and is expected to drop in mid-March.