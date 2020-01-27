Why DJ Evolve’s family doesn’t want Babu Owino to be released on bail

The family of Felix Orinda popularly known as DJ Evolve has opposed the release of Embakasi East MP Babu Owino on bail.

DJ Evolve was seriously injured when he was allegedly shot by the MP – real name Paul Ongili – on January 17, 2020, at B-club in Kilimani.

SECURITY CONCERN

In a bail assessment report presented in court on Monday, the DJ’s family cited the security of their kin as their major concern.

The family fears that due to the MP may use his political influence to undermine justice for their kin.

“Their plea to the court is that if the same is granted, other protective measures should be instituted to ensure the security of the victim, family and also to safeguard against witness interference,” the assessment report reads in part.

The DJ has been at the Intensive Care Unit at Nairobi Hospital after sustaining neck injury from the shooting incident.

ATTEMPTED MURDER

Last week Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi called for the victim’s evidence to be presented in court before he would decide whether to release the MP on bail.

The prosecution team also told the court that the victim voiced concerns over his security.

“I have not slept for days because I am scared of my life and future,” DJ Evolve said, according to the bail assessment report.

Owino is charged with attempted murder and behaving disorderly while carrying a firearm at B Club where he shot DJ Evolve on January 17.