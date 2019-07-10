Who’s fooling who? Willy Paul pours out his heart to Jamaican star Alaine

Former gospel singer Willy Paul claims to have been dumped by Jamaican star Alaine.

On Wednesday, the “Hallelujah” singer took to social media to pour out his heart to his rumored girlfriend Alaine in a long thread.

Many are however wondering whether the thread is just another publicity stunt for a song the two musicians are working on together.

The thread also carries a number of inaccuracies about the relationship between the two musicians.

For instance, though Willy Paul claims Alaine snubbed him during a visit to Kenya last month, the Jamaican musician posted a video on Instagram on June 08 showing their meet up in Nairobi.

In the thread, Willy Paul wondered why Alaine has not been picking his calls and why she had blocked him.

“Alaine, we were so good together dear, to be honest meeting you was the best thing ever coz it was like a dream come true when you see a man admitting to such, that means something big. I woke up today (Wednesday) feeling some type of way, you use to like my pics and comment on them, nowadays.”

In the thread, Willy Paul claims Alaine refused to reach out to him during her visit to Kenya last month.

He claims to tried several times to call her but she seemingly ignored them.

Willy Paul also cleared the air to Alaine on his relationship with Tanzanian singer Nandy.

“I was forced to look for you, what happened after female artist from Tanzania by the name Nandy. Me and her are just friends…. nothing more… that shouldn’t even worry you dear Madam boss please talk, unblock me, this silence is killing POZZE, you know who your legit king is. Help me fam.. get this message to her …”

He tells her that the reason he is going public is for the world to come to his aid and make sure his messages reach her.

“My mum keeps asking me where you disappeared to. But I’m glad you like one of my posts the other day.. maybe that’s a sign.”

The two were rumored to have dated after releasing their “I Do” collabo two years ago.

Last month, Willy Paul and Nandy set social media ablaze with pictures and videos circulating of their raunchy performance at the Choma na Ngoma festival.