The first patient of coronavirus in Kenya was revealed on Wednesday during a video call with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Ivy Brenda Cherotich together with Brian Orinda, Kenya’s third patient, also shared with Kenyans their journey since they were diagnosed with Covid-19.

Who is Ivy Brenda Cherotich?

Brenda is a peace ambassador and human rights activist according to her Facebook Profile.

“I’m a universal peace ambassador. I’m a human rights activist. Sustainable Development Goals,” read her profile.

Ivy is a former beauty queen who competed under Miss Tourism. She is the reigning Miss Tourism Kenya Hospitality from 2018 to 2020.

She studied at Moi Girls High School in Eldoret for her O level.

She has also studied Information and Telecommunication Engineering at both Jomo Kenyatta University (JKUAT) and the Multimedia University of Kenya.

During her time at MMK, she co-founded the first Engineering Students Association at the University.

In 2015, she was elected as the student leader in charge of Gender, Health and Environment at the university.

She was also the Secretary of Gender and Special Needs.

At JKUAT, she graduated with upper second class honour in engineering

According to her Facebook, she had worked for Safaricom in the department of electrical electric and telecommunication engineering.

Her present job is with Incotech Ltd, which is based in England.