Where were you when she needed you? KOT blast politicians mourning Lady Maureen

By Sylvania Ambani July 11th, 2020 1 min read

The death of Ohangla musician Maureen Achieng, popularly known as Lady Maureen, has left Kenyans divided particularly with the tributes sent by politicians.

Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) mourning the singer are angry at some of the tributes sent by a section of leaders.

Some of the leaders who sent their messages of condolences to the family of the singer include, ODM leader Raila Odinga, Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o, Migori governor Okoth Obado, Siaya Senator James Orengo and Migori Woman Representative Pamela Odhiambo.

According to KOT, the lawmakers should have intervened in Lady Maureen’s tribulations when she was still alive.

Since the beginning of the year, Lady Maureen has been in and out of various hospitals battling different kinds of ailments.

Here is what KOT had to say.

