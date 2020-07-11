Where were you when she needed you? KOT blast politicians mourning Lady Maureen

The death of Ohangla musician Maureen Achieng, popularly known as Lady Maureen, has left Kenyans divided particularly with the tributes sent by politicians.

Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) mourning the singer are angry at some of the tributes sent by a section of leaders.

Some of the leaders who sent their messages of condolences to the family of the singer include, ODM leader Raila Odinga, Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o, Migori governor Okoth Obado, Siaya Senator James Orengo and Migori Woman Representative Pamela Odhiambo.

According to KOT, the lawmakers should have intervened in Lady Maureen’s tribulations when she was still alive.

Since the beginning of the year, Lady Maureen has been in and out of various hospitals battling different kinds of ailments.

Here is what KOT had to say.

How comes, Mheshimiwa you can’t come out in times of need and offer an helping hand, but once someone dies… Umejaa jaa na kizungu mingi eti… Cjui..? Enwei may she RIP — @Mr. Governor (@MrGovernor10) July 11, 2020

You kept quiet when she needed your help now you’re exploding with rest in peace messages 😢 — Ainamoi Pundit (@AinamPundit) July 11, 2020

If you are a musician please desist from composing songs that praise politicians as we have witnessed during the hour of need no one will will be there for you. — Oluoch Opata (@oluoch_opata) July 11, 2020

Condoling with the family of ladyMoureen is ok but my question is, what did you do to her when she needed assistance the most? Let’s stop hiding behind the mask — ARONYULEMPOLE (@ARONYULEMPOLE1) July 11, 2020

She used to sing songs to praise Raila, none of you Luo Nyanza Politicians stepped to help in when sick, — Daniel Karuga (@DanielKaruga6) July 11, 2020