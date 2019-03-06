Wheelchair man’s idiotic stunt shocks online community – VIDEO





If you thought the sight of grown men dangerously suspended at the back of moving trucks was a dreadful sight to behold, then a video of a man in a wheelchair pulling a similar stunt will leave you speechless.

The short video that has since gone viral on Twitter captures the man sitting on a wheelchair with his right hand holding on to the back bumper of a blue truck.

The truck is moving at a moderate speed on a highway while the guy enjoys the ride as he wheels along with the truck which is on the third lane of the road acting as the wheelchair puller.

I gave up, this country needs more than lukau’s resurrection 😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/Obq4Ve81nE — Mr T 😃 (@Dzhavhelo1) March 5, 2019

A red vehicle passes him on his left and moments later he is seen looking behind him to see if it is safe for him to cross to the other side of the road.

He finally lets go of the truck and keeps moving on the outer lane of the highway.

As expected, the online community expressed a mixture of anger and shock at the man’s reckless behaviour.

Iam Marumo said, “The driver performed a kind act, because he is driving at a reasonable speed and he is not making any lane changes. It’s like he is aware that he has a wheel chair person at back end of the truck.”

ProfessaThom asked, “But where is he going to?”

Zeb dexter wrote, “hahahah thought maybe it’s only the skaters who do this shit.”

Then there are those who played the Devil’s advocate and offered to rationalize the man’s daredevil stunt.

Ndumii tweeted, “When she says “I’m home alone”.”

“Poverty breeds innovation, determination, creativity and lawlessness. If he had money to pay he would be riding IN the car or in the truck and not BY the truck,” Hlups‏ @Hlups3 wrote.

Hinrich45 commented, “What a wheel chair. Did not think that it could move that fast.”