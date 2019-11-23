WhatsApp members throw Sh250K bash on group’s 5th anniversary

A WhatsApp group has become the talk of social media after its members contributed more than Sh250,000 to celebrate the groups fifth year anniversary.

According to one of its members who shared the information on Twitter, the event was facilitated by members of the Kamukunji community including nurses, business people, police officers, the youth and many intellectuals.

The members were celebrating five years of development engagement.

“Enjoying myself at a unique event. A Kamukunji WhatsApp group that I’m a member of celebrating 5 years of positive development engagement. Members donating over 250K to throw a bash. Where there’s a will there’s a way. The WhatsApp group consists of all members of the Kamukunji community from nurses, business people, police officers, the youth and many intellectuals. Coming together and sharing a meal means a lot. Sharing is caring,” tweeted Mr Ahmed Mohammed a member of the WhatsApp group.

GROUP’S INITIATIVE

Kenyans on Twitter had different views on the group’s initiative.

“Worth emulating Its the reason Allah has given you an amazing leader who is sincere, trustworthy and committed to the improvement of the welfare of kamukunji,” said @Dekow78.

“Instead of helping poverty ridden kamukunji residents,” wrote @shishramz.

“This is wonderful. Hope they help each other in times of needs,” commented @YebaTheLiberal.

“Awesome. Keep the Flame burning!” stated @KiamaKiharu.

The WhatsApp group consists of all members of the Kamukunji community from nurses, business people, police officers, the youth and many intellectuals. Coming together and sharing a meal means a lot. Sharing is caring. pic.twitter.com/kHJakkgYmG — Ahmed Mohamed ((ASMALi)) (@Asmali77) November 21, 2019