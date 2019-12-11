WhatsApp introduces call waiting feature

WhatsApp has rolled out a new update for Android users. The new update brings an important change to how it handled calling feature on the app.

Users with the updated WhatsApp app will now get a call waiting alert – similar to how regular call waiting works.

WhatsApp introduced calling functionality in the app almost four years ago.

Since then, the Facebook owned messaging app has improved the section with newer features such as group voice calling and ability to switch to video during the call.

The app, however, did not have a call waiting functionality. Users received a missed call alert after the call ended while the caller got an engage tone or full ring with no response.

The latest update, now fixes that problem. Receiver now gets an alert that someone is calling during the call and will have the option to end the current call and accept the incoming call.

They can reject the call as well.

Also among the new feature rolled out recently are the settings where you can decide who can add you to a WhatsApp group and use of fingerprint to unlock messages.

BETA UPDATE

In the latest WhatsApp beta update, the instant messaging app has brought three new options for dark mode.

The light theme would offer a white background. Dark theme, as the name suggests, would enable dark mode on WhatsApp, according to WABetaInfo, a fan website that tracks WhatsApp updates.

Others include, battery saver option that prolongs your phone battery.

Self-destructing message feature: Although currently available on the Android Beta version, this update will automatically delete a message after a particular period of time as set by the user.

WhatsApp’s ‘Delete Message’ feature will automatically delete the messages and make it seem like the message never existed.