WhatsApp has now stopped working on phones running on old operating systems

WhatsApp Messenger has stopped working on millions of iPhones and Android devices running older operating systems since February 1, 2020.

According to WhatsApp, the move was necessary to protect the security of its users.

Smartphones using Android 2.3.7 and older, and iPhone iOS 8 or older, are those affected by the update.

“Because we no longer actively develop for these operating systems, some features might stop functioning at any time. For the best experience, we recommend you use the latest version of iOS or Android available for your phone,” Whatsapp posted.

They recommend the use of devices with Android running OS 4.0.3+, iPhone running iOS 9+ and Select phones running KaiOS 2.5.1+, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2.

Most users will simply be able to update their operating systems to continue using the messaging service.

However, certain devices, such as the iPhone 4, which only supports iOS 7, will no longer be compatible with the app.

WhatsApp, first warned users that these changes would happen back in 2017.

“This was a tough decision for us to make, but the right one to give people better ways to keep in touch with friends, family, and loved ones using WhatsApp,” said a spokesperson for the company.

It is the latest in a series of moves after the messaging app withdrew support for numerous devices in 2016, and then from all Windows phones on 31 December, 2019.