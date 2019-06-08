What Sonko thinks of his daughter’s roller-coaster love life

Saumu Mbuvi with one of her ex-lovers. PHOTO | COURTESY

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has for the first time commented on the roller-coaster love life of his eldest daughter Agnes Saumu Mbuvi.

Sonko spoke out days after Saumu and Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip were attacked outside a nightclub on Madaraka Day after watching the Uefa Champions League final

In a social media post, he narrated how Saumu was attacked by a gang and how Senator Loitiptip got badly injured while trying to protect her.

The governor said his daughter is old enough and is a mother with a right to freedom.

He explained how she lives in Garden Estate and was out with friends during the nightclub attack.

“Alikuwa anaangalia mpira na Senator wa Lamu na other people na madem, mambo tu ya mtaa ya kawaida unajua mtu akiwa grown up amezaa she’s over 21 years lazima ako na right ya freedom yake,” he said.

Saumu’s love life has been fodder to gossip platforms. Her fairy love story with politician Benson Gatu crumbled dramatically after they got a daughter.

Saumu later accused her baby daddy of using her for political mileage.

Gatu quickly moved on to dating Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wairia’s daughter Racheal.

Saumu soon after started dating businessman Robert Ouko and together they launched the posh Wakanda Club in Westlands. The relationship died in months.

After the low key break up with Ouko, Saumu authored a post explaining how she had made mistakes in the past and had learned from them.