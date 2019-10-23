Join our WhatsApp Channel
What Kenyans already don’t like about the soon-to-be-constructed Expressway

By Hilary Kimuyu October 23rd, 2019 2 min read

Kenyans online have been angered by the emerging reports that the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA)-Westlands Expressway will cut through Uhuru Park grounds.

The construction of the 27-kilometer Expressway was commissioned last week by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The highway will commence at JKIA and end at James Gichuru Road along Waiyaki Way in Westlands and will be constructed by the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC).

Under the public-private partnership (PPP) model, investors will recoup their money plus profit from toll fees paid by motorists using the expressway upon its completion.

ICONIC PARK

The Sh65 billion double-decker road will have multiple interchanges at intersections on Popo-Kapiti, Lang’ata-Lusaka, Bunyala, Rhapta, and James Gichuru roads.

The state-of-the-art highway will also have special features such as the bus rapid transit (BRT) system where large-capacity buses will have dedicated lanes to ease congestion.

However, on social media, Kenyans are not amused by reports that the road will eat part of the iconic Uhuru Park, a popular recreation ground located within the city.

