What Kenyans already don’t like about the soon-to-be-constructed Expressway

Kenyans online have been angered by the emerging reports that the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA)-Westlands Expressway will cut through Uhuru Park grounds.

The construction of the 27-kilometer Expressway was commissioned last week by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The highway will commence at JKIA and end at James Gichuru Road along Waiyaki Way in Westlands and will be constructed by the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC).

Under the public-private partnership (PPP) model, investors will recoup their money plus profit from toll fees paid by motorists using the expressway upon its completion.

ICONIC PARK

The Sh65 billion double-decker road will have multiple interchanges at intersections on Popo-Kapiti, Lang’ata-Lusaka, Bunyala, Rhapta, and James Gichuru roads.

The state-of-the-art highway will also have special features such as the bus rapid transit (BRT) system where large-capacity buses will have dedicated lanes to ease congestion.

However, on social media, Kenyans are not amused by reports that the road will eat part of the iconic Uhuru Park, a popular recreation ground located within the city.

Our very own @WangariMaathai fought for Uhuru Park with her bare hands and blood… I will do so just to preserve our heritage from a rogue and greedy government #HandsOffUhuruPark — Winnie Kamau (@WinnieKamau254) October 22, 2019

Building Nairobi expressway through Uhuru Park will adversely affect it as a recreational facility. GoK should explore other options away from the park. #HandsOffUhuruPark! — Omari Sammy (@omarisammy) October 21, 2019

#HandsOffUhuruPark Uhuru Park aptly named in commemoration of the freedom Kenyans earned through sweat, blood and struggle is HOLY GROUND. We the surviving brothers and sisters of our gallant soldier, Prof. Wangari Mathaai won’t consent to it’s DESECRATION! — Justus Mwaniki (@mwanikimwangi11) October 23, 2019

I get infrastructure is vital for economic growth of this country, but you know what else ascertains survival of the human race, Green Spaces. Honestly, as a nation, we would’ve failed Wangari Maathai if we destroy the park.#HandsOffUhuruPark — YourGirlTee 🇰🇪🇺🇬 (@tracy_njeri_) October 23, 2019

#HandsOffUhuruPark Ata kama ni kuenda streets every weekend kama the Beijing protestors we need to do it. Mimi sio mkaazi wa Nairobi but kama Wangari aliona umuhimu wa Uhuru park I am for protecting it. — Steve (@Mpesha3) October 23, 2019

We must not betray Prof. Wangari Mathai in death. We did it when she could see but let’s respect her now #HandsOffUhuruPark — Philip Etale (@EtalePhilip) October 23, 2019

Uhuru park is like a memoir to all our coming generations Kindly #HandsOffUhuruPark — Chocolate😍😍 (@yaf_ramo) October 23, 2019