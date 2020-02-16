What is it about this road that is causing cars to plunge into Nairobi River?

A bizarre incident occurred early on Saturday morning when a saloon vehicle plunged into Nairobi River along Outering Road.

The incident, which according to eye witnesses occurred at around 6:30am, sparked fears over the safety of the occupants in the ill-fated vehicle.

PARTIALLY SUBMERGED

There were reports that the driver may have been drunk. However, pictures doing round on social media did not show anyone inside the car.

“A vehicle plunged into Nairobi River, on the morning Saturday, February 15, igniting fears that the occupants may be in dire need of help. The accident occurred along Outering Road, with issues raised over the accessibility,” Ma3route tweeted.

The vehicle remained partially submerged several hours after incident raising eyebrows among residents and passersby over the slow response by the authorities.

“The incident took place as earlier as 6:30 in the morning but nothing has been done to retrieve the car. As of 8:26am I passed there and it was still under water. Disaster management we are really poor. So sad,” said one Dante.

The incident occurred barely two months after a similar incident at the Outering Road in Kariobangi involving a Subaru Impreza on December 2019.

PUBLIC CONCERN

Motorists who normally use the road have expressed their displeasure regarding the road’s condition pointing an accusing finger to the Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA).

“Outering road is poorly finished. So many dangerous barriers, exposed riverbanks, no matatu stages. I believe somebody at KeNHA ‘ate’ coz they rarely speak about the dangers of this road which are openly visible,” wrote Lugalia Andega.

According to Kenyans online, the Outering Road has a number of issues which have caused several accidents at the bridge point.

“There are two major problems sat this particular bridge point. 1. Two huge bumps erected back to back 2. No visible warning signs for the two number. Many accidents have happened,” remarked Rodgers Owaga.