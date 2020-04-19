Weatherman warns of increased rainfall in the coming days

Different parts of the country, including Nairobi, will experience increased rainfall in the next five days, the Kenya Meteorological Department has warned.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the department said various parts of Nairobi will be affected by this weather pattern.

Other areas that likely to receive heavy rainfall include parts of the Lake Victoria Basin, the Highlands West of Rift Valley, the Central and South Rift Valley, the Highlands East of the Rift Valley (including Nairobi area) and the Coast.

The Lake Victoria Basin, Highlands West of the Rift Valley, Central and South Rift Valley which include Siaya, Kisumu, Homabay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Transnzoia, Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Nandi, Nakuru, Narok, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma and Busia Counties- will experience rains accompanied by showers and thunderstorms.

In these areas, temperatures will also range from 10 to 30 degrees Celsius.

In the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, (Nairobi, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu and Tharaka Counties) heavy rainfall will be experienced in various parts. In addition, the temperatures will range from 10 to 26 degrees Celsius.

In the vast North Eastern region within Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa and Isiolo Counties will also receive rains in various parts.

The Coastal Strip which entails Mombasa, Tana River, Kilifi, Lamu and Kwale Counties will enjoy sunny intervals as well as rains.