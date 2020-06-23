We follow Raila like cows to avoid your fate, Junet tells Duale – VIDEO

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed on Tuesday vowed to be more loyal to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga so that he does not end up like former Majority Leader Adan Duale.

Junet was speaking in Parliament as Aden Duale was handing over the National Assembly Majority Leader’s position to Kipipiri MP Amos Kimunya.

“As for Duale, when you see us following Baba like cows, it is because we fear the consequences like what you are facing today,” he said.

The ouster of the Garissa Township MP on Monday was a learning experience for Junet.

“So politics is like that, my brother. Today, if you go against the wishes of people who hold parties and people who lead this country, there are consequences. It is a good experience for me I will be more loyal than I was now, I will be singing Baba throughout,” Junet vowed.

Junet welcomed Kimunya and promised to work with him; he, however, advised the former minister not to repeat his words on death.

“I also want to tell the new Majority Leader that we will work with you. I know you have the experience, I know you have been Leader of Government Business in the 10th Parliament and I know you are equal to the task, we will work together as Parliament,” said Junet.

“This work of politics is very difficult, Majority Leader and when the going gets tough do not die to remain strong, don’t say ‘I would rather die than resign’.”

In July 2008, Mr Kimunya, who was facing corruption allegations, infamously vowed to remain Finance minister vowing “I would rather die than resign”, a statement he would later swallow.