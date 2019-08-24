We asked KNBS what happens if you want to pass some census questions. Here’s their answer

In the run up to today’s Population and Housing Census many people have been wondering if they should or should not answer some questions that will be on the table when the enumerators come knocking your door.

Nairobi News called their toll free number where a representative of the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) said that it was the right thing for all Kenyans to try and answer all the questions as asked. But she said you could skip those you are unable to answer.

“Yes you can pass some of the questions that will be asked but it will be in order for you to answer all of them so that they can represent you,” she said.

On tribe, customer care attendant said that is is important for its cultural values “so it is good for you to say.

Asked if asking someone who has lost a loved one recently was OK, and if the enumerators had people who can console the family if someone breaks down she said; ‘We will not have anyone to console you but it will also depend on how the enumerator will ask the question because it is an emotional one. They might leave and come back later when you are ready to answer the questions.”

GENUINELY ANSWER

What gender are you is another hot question that people would like to know if they should genuinely answer.

According to the representative, it is a must for one to answer it because for the first time, intersex persons will be counted, following a landmark court order five years ago. “So, you will have to state whether you are male, female or intersex.”

On the name part, everyone is required to state who they are, which the representative said it was important.

According to the representative, the enumerators who will knock your door will not be more than five and that they will be people known within your area.

“They will also be accompanied by security officers and area administration. Look out for official identity cards and reflector jackets as one of the features of identification.”

One will not be allowed to respond through the window, you have to invite them in your house, “they will not be hostile, and they are friendly.”

“If you are not sure they are the ones you can call the toll free number and we will confirm for you if the people at your door are genuine or not.”

The attendant concluded by saying that no one will knock your door after midnight.

Anyone who will be in your household on the night of August 24 and 25 2019 will be counted together with your household.