We’re tired of warnings, Kenyans tell State House after Uhuru outburst on graft





Kenyans on Twitter have reacted angrily after office of the president chief of staff Nzioka Waita appeared to gloat over the latest stand taken by the head of state in the war on corruption.

Kenyans woke up to news of a firm stand by President Uhuru Kenyatta where he warned that he would not spare anyone in the war on corruption, including members of his family and friends.

“If you are corrupt we will fight you. You can be my brother or my sister or my closest political ally but if you are corrupt we will fight you,” said the president.

The statement was interpreted to be a brazen warning aimed at a senior Jubilee government official. This touched off a chatter on social media with all manner of speculations.

Later, Mr Waita tweeted: “It seems the President’s stand on corruption has generated all manner of reactions.”

But most people who responded to the tweet said they were fed up with warnings and instead called for action.

Here’s what they had to say:

We want more than a ‘stand’, more than threats and strong words. We want corrupt leaders JAILED, stolen funds RECOVERED! — Ciku 🇰🇪 (@Ciku_Muriithi) March 22, 2019

Until the corrupt are sent to Kamiti and Lang’ata prison sioni anything serious…. — Joseph Macharia 🐦 (@MashRomeo) March 22, 2019

The war on CORRUPTION Must be Upscaled Irrespective of the Reactions, Kenyans are tired of begging after plunder by few individuals in Government #KenyansForKenya — Charles Mark Dienya (@MarkDienya) March 22, 2019

Why is the president firing warnings instead of firing the people he knows/thinks are corrupt? Tumechoka — NicLasty (@Nic_ronoh) March 22, 2019

Enough of the warnings. We want to see fierce action. Everyone is tired of this stealing. It is robbing us of livelihoods so he must act and start with firing those corrupt people he appointed in key positions. — Hudson (@b_hudson__) March 22, 2019