We’re tired of warnings, Kenyans tell State House after Uhuru outburst on graft

By Eddy Kagera March 22nd, 2019 2 min read

Kenyans on Twitter have reacted angrily after office of the president chief of staff Nzioka Waita appeared to gloat over the latest stand taken by the head of state in the war on corruption.

Kenyans woke up to news of a firm stand by President Uhuru Kenyatta where he warned that he would not spare anyone in the war on corruption, including members of his family and friends.

“If you are corrupt we will fight you. You can be my brother or my sister or my closest political ally but if you are corrupt we will fight you,” said the president.

The statement was interpreted to be a brazen warning aimed at a senior Jubilee government official. This touched off a chatter on social media with all manner of speculations.

Later, Mr Waita tweeted: “It seems the President’s stand on corruption has generated all manner of reactions.”

But most people who responded to the tweet said they were fed up with warnings and instead called for action.

Here’s what they had to say:

