We are on the victim’s side, ODM tells Babu Owino

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) through its Secretary General Edwin Sifuna has distanced itself from the Babu Owino shooting incident.

Sifuna took to his Twitter to express his dismay saying the party’s concern was with the victim.

He was responding to calls by former Mukurweini Member of Parliament Kabando was Kabado who wanted the Raila Odinga-led party to issue a statement on the incident.

“Matters of alleged criminal conduct are beyond the realm of a political party. The law enforcement agencies are in charge. The ODM party is subordinate to the law of the land. Our concern at the moment is with the victim of this extremely unfortunate incident,” read the statement from ODM secretary.

In the past, the first-time parliamentarian has received support from his party whenever he found himself in the wrong side of the law.

Babu was arrested on Friday morning after a shooting incident that left DJ Evolve (real name Felix Onjira) in critical condition.

The DJ is currently recuperating at Nairobi Hospital where he was rushed to after the shooting incident.

The DCI boss George Kinoti said the MP, who has been moved to Gigiri police station from Kilimani police station, will be charged with attempted murder.

The DCI also said that it had recovered the weapon that was allegedly used in the shooting.

“Detectives based at Kilimani have today arrested Hon Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino, Member of Parliament for Embakasi East following a shooting incident at B Club, located along Galana Road within Kilimani. Detectives have managed to recover the firearm that is suspected to have been used by Hon. Babu Owino at the B Club shooting incident. Nine rounds of ammunition and a spent cartridge have also been recovered and placed as exhibit awaiting analysis by ballistic experts,” read tweets from the DCI.

Earlier on Friday, lawyer Cliff Ombeta claimed that his client was approached by an aggressive crowd which is what led to the shooting.

But according to CCTV footage believed to be from B Club shows a man believed to be the MP firing at man.