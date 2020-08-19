Wazito FC signs Western Stima midfielder





Moneybags Wazito FC have completed the signing of Western Stima midfielder Edwin Clifford ‘Euro’ Omondi from Kenyan Premier League side, Western Stima.

Omondi is a midfielder by trade and his arrival is expected to boost Wazito’s defensive midfield.

He has previously played for Gor Mahia Youth, Palos FC, and Chemelil Sugar FC.

Omondi is an alumnus of Senende Secondary School in Hamisi, Vihiga County and joins his former coach Salim Babu who is Wazito’s new assistant coach.

He is known for his dribbling prowess that helps create space for the striker in front of the opponents’ goal.

“I feel fantastic after signing for Wazito FC because this is one of the greatest clubs in Kenya as at now. My mission is to work hard and steer the team to a better position next season. I urge the fans to keep rallying behind the team and all will be well,” he said after being unveiled.

Wazito Coach Fred Ambani said he was elated to have signed Omondi as he is an important acquisition who will help the team win domestic titles next season.

“Euro is an experienced player. He has played in the Kenyan Premier League for some years gaining valuable experience which he brings into the team,” he stated.

He becomes the fifth arrival for the KzPL side after Vincent Oburu, Mark Otieno, Kevin Kimani and Boniface Omondi.