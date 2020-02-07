Wazito FC get new coach

Another week, another appointment at the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side Wazito FC.

The team might be struggling to pick points but they sure do not have a problem in hiring and firing at will.

The team has re-appointed Fred Ambani as an assistant coach barely three months after sacking him alongside former Harambee Stars coach Stanley Okumbi.

Also back at the club is goalkeepers’ trainer Elias Otieno.

“We can confirm that coach Fred Ambani and Elias Otieno have returned to the club as a first-team assistant coach and goalkeepers’ trainer respectively,” the club announced via a short statement in their website.

“I want to welcome Ambani and Otieno back to the team. I urge them to give their best for the betterment and success of the team,” Club CEO Dennis Gicheru said.

Wazito, are 14th in the KPL standings with a paltry 12 points having played 19 matches.

They face seventh-placed Western Stima in Narok on Saturday afternoon in one of the seven KPL matches scheduled this weekend.

Saturday

Bandari v Kakamega Homeboyz – Mbaraki – 2 PM

Wazito v Western Stima – Narok – 2 PM (LIVE)

Chemelil Sugar v Posta Rangers – Muhoroni – 3 PM

Mathare United v Zoo – Kasarani – 3 PM

Nzoia Sugar v Ulinzi Stars – Sudi – 3 PM

Sofapaka v Gor Mahia – Narok – 4:15 PM (LIVE)

Sunday

Tusker v AFC Leopards – Afraha – 3 PM