Wavinya Ndeti pens emotional tribute to late husband

Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) in charge of Transport Wavinya Ndeti has penned a heartfelt message to her late husband Henry Dolamu Oduwole.

Through her social media pages, Ndeti praised her late husband as a loving father and a real man whom she really misses.

“If there is one person I really miss in my life, it is my husband, Prince Henry Dolamu Oduwole. This gentleman was a loving husband, father and a real man. Rest peacefully darling till we meet again,” Ndeti wrote on Facebook.

Oduwale died at the Nairobi Hospital on Sunday, September 24, 2016.

He had been taken to the hospital after his blood pressure shot up drastically.

According to reports, he had been on and off hospital since March 2015 and had even travelled to London to seek medical attention.

He was born in a royal family in Nigeria earning him the title “Prince” in the Dolamu family.