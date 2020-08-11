Water supply in several parts of Nairobi to be disrupted for two days





Many households in Nairobi are set to have their water supply disrupted for two days to facilitate major repair works at Mwagu water intake along Chania River due to damage incurred after the recent heavy long rains.

In public notice on Tuesday, Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company Limited (NCWSC) said that city residents will experience water shortage on Wednesday and Thursday.

“NCWSC would like to inform its esteemed customers that there will be shutdown of the Ngethu Water Treatment Plant from Wednesday, 12th August 2020 at 6am to Thursday 13th August 2020, 6pm,” the water company said.

According to the notice, Nairobi’s entire CBD, the University of Nairobi main campus, Coca Cola factory, JKIA, EPZ-Athi River are among areas that will be affected.

Other areas listed for interruption include, South C and neighbourhoods along Mombasa Road and the Industrial Area.

Areas along Juja road, which include Mlango Kubwa, the whole of Mathare, Eastleigh, Airforce Base, Huruma, Kariobangi, Pangani, Maringo, Buruburu and Bahati will also be affected.

AFFECTED AREAS

Estates along Outering road, Baba Dogo, Dandora, Dandora KCC factory, Umoja, Donholm, Fedha, Tassia, Embakasi and Avenue Park will also go without water.

Other neighbourhoods that will experience water shortage include Kangundo Road, Ruai, Kayole, Komarock, Njiru, Kenya Breweries, Kenyatta University, Kahawa Barracks, Sukari, Kasarani, Mwiki, Garden Estate and Thome estates.

Estates along Limuru Road and Parklands area, including Ngara, Aga Khan Hospital, City Park, Gigiri, Muthaiga, will also be affected.

In that respect, the water company has urged their customers to try and use water sparingly as every effort is being made to restore the normal supply of water in the affected areas.