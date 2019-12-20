Water and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary Chelugui graduates from university

Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui has joined the list of government officials to have completed their respective degrees while in office after he graduated from the University of Nairobi on Friday.

Chelugui joins the long list of government officials who have graduated while in office in the past year.

The others are Deputy President William Ruto and Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa who graduated in 2018.

Chelugui, who graduated with a Master’s Degree in Finance and Investment, took to his social media accounts to express his excitement at his achievement.

“Glory and honour to Almighty God on this day as I graduate with Masters of Science in Finance and Investment from the University of Nairobi. I really thank God for kindness, good health and power that has enable me study and achieve this milestone,” Mr Chelugui tweeted.

Glory & Honour to Almighty God on this day as I graduate with Masters of Science in Finance & Investment from the University of Nairobi. I really thank God for kindness, Good health & Power that has enabled me to study and achieve this milestone.#UoNclass2019 pic.twitter.com/3fJIFzs592 — Simon Kiprono Chelugui🇰🇪 (@CsChelugui) December 20, 2019