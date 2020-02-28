Watch the terrifying moment a Fly 540 plane crash-lands in Turkana

A Fly540 aircraft headed to Nairobi on Friday morning was forced to make an emergency landing in Lokichar, Turkana County after it developed mechanical problems.

The incident occurred at Kapese Airstrip.

“At 9:54am, Fly540’s DASH8 300 had a suspected foreign object strike which led to an engine failure. The Captain then declared an emergency landing,” a statement from the carrier said.

A passenger took a video of the dramatic crash-landing and also showed the lucky passengers disembarking safely from the aircraft before ambulances and security officers arrived at the scene.

According to Fly 540, there were no injuries reported from the plane with registration number 5Y-CGH.

The airline, however, said the incident would cause delays in scheduled services over the next few days.

Fly 540 Crash landed safely in Turkana South. Bravo to the Pilots everyone's safe. pic.twitter.com/aQ6PffSUAY — Turkana Pundit 💭 (@Prince_Oyen) February 28, 2020

Last year in August, a Fly 540 plane aborted take-off after one of its wheels got stuck in a pothole at Manda Airstrip in Lamu.

The following month, another Fly 540 airline made an emergency landing at Wilson Airport after a tyre burst during take-off from Lodwar Airstrip.

However, all passengers escaped unhurt in both incidents. Many residents took to social media to express growing frustration and fears over their safety while using the flights from Lodwar.