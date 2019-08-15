WATCH: Senator baby-slapped by Uhuru’s bodyguards at a public event

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika on Wednesday got into confrontation with a member of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s security detail at a public function.

The incident in Nakuru town was caught on tape and has since gone viral on social media.

The female bodyguard is seen making a first unsuccessful attempting to reach the Senator’s left cheek.

She then makes a second successful attempt that brushes over the Senator’s shoulder and left cheek.

The president’s security detail was apparently spooked by the Senator’s handbag as she waited for the president’s arrival. The Senator had reportedly resisted an attempt to have the bag screened.

Other leaders present, including Nakuru West MP Samuel Arama, Gilgil MP Martha Wangari and County Speaker Joel Kairu tried to calm the Senator after the altercation.

President Kenyatta was in Nakuru town to attend the national music festival gala at State House and the opening of Ugatuzi Plaza that houses the Nakuru assembly chamber.