WATCH: NTSA cracks whip on driver captured on video driving recklessly in Lang’ata

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) on Friday revoked a licence belonging to a driver of Naboka Travellers Sacco and also summoned the sacco management.

The summons came after one of their public service vehicle was captured on a dash cam while being recklessly driven on a blind corner.

In a statement, the Authority on Friday noted that their attention was drawn to social media reports of the bus bearing registration number, KCV 850D belonging to Naboka Travellers Sacco, that was spotted overtaking carelessly and endangering the lives of passengers.

“The Authority has since summoned officials of the Sacco in order to address the issue,” read part of the statement.

REVOKE THE LICENCE

NTSA said that after deliberations, they had decided to revoke the licence of one Godfrey Njuguna who was the driver and holds a class A endorsement and his PSV licence.

They added that the driver will be required to undergo re-testing to assess his driving competencies.

All the Sacco’s drivers and conductors will also undergo a road safety sensitization organized by the Authority.

“We thank the Public for being vigilant and reporting incidences of rogue drivers on our roads. We further urge passengers to speak out when driven recklessly,” said NTSA.