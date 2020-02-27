WATCH: Moment when driver crashed Sh28million ride as his passenger filmed

A video has emerged online showing the moment before two men crashed a new Bentley Continental GT worth Sh 28 million while they were enjoying a ride in it on Wednesday afternoon.

In the video, one of the two unidentified men is seen recording a video using his phone to show off the classy Bentley Continental GT on Kenyan roads, while another man is busy accelerating the car at high speeds.

CAR CRASH

Things, however, start going wrong as the driver appears to be struggling to slow down the vehicle just 27 seconds into their drive.

The camera starts shaking vigorously as the driver loses control of the car which veers off the road, rolls and stops.

One of the occupants is heard cursing as a voice asks “uko poa?’ while they attempt to pull themselves out of the car.

Photos of the badly damaged car have also been shared online and it appears the two occupants were unharmed as they are seen at the end of the clip pulling themselves out of the wreckage by shattering the windshield.

The car bears the registration number KCW O85N.

STREET RACING

A search of the video shows it was taken at Masinga Airstrip just recently. Masinga Airstrip is known for drag racing.

Drag racing is a type of motor racing in which automobiles or motorcycles compete, usually two at a time, to be first to cross a set finish line.

Last year in April three Kenyans died at Oldonyo Sambu area in Tanzania on the Arusha-Namanga road in an accident during a street racing event.

The victims were participating in a streetcar racing event dubbed The Arusha Drive 3.0.

Two saloon cars collided and veered off-road ramming into spectators.